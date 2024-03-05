Silverfox is a Classic Chrome Theme for Firefox ESR

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



Silverfox is a custom theme for Mozilla Firefox ESR — a long-term support version of the famed browser — that recreates the classic look of Google Chrome from 2012.

We’re talking trapezoid tabs, parallelogram new tab button, a pared back speed dial, bottom-based download bar, and a custom-built hamburger menu (wrench icon optional) that evokes the ordered efficiency of ye olde Chrome.

“Browsers age, good design doesn’t”, say the creators of this effort.

Speaking as someone who blogged obsessively about the early days of Google Chrome/ium for Linux, trying this theme out hasn’t just taken me on a trip down memory lane but bought me the frickin’ t-shirt and stick of rock to go with it.

