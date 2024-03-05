Kaki Pi is a Raspberry Pi-inspired Renesas RZ/V2H AI SBC with four camera connectors, a PCIe 3.0 interface

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



Japanese company Yuridenki-Shokai Co. Ltd will soon launch the Kaki Pi single board computer based on the just-announced Renesas RZ/V2H Arm microprocessor with a powerful 80 TOPS AI accelerator, with Raspberry Pi-inspired form factor and features such as the 40-pin GPIO header, the same PCIe 3.0 connector as found in the Raspberry Pi 5, and four 22-pin MIPI CSI connectors that look to be compatible with the Raspberry Pi cameras.

The board also comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4, a microSD card for the OS, a 22-pin MIPI DSI connector for a display, a gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, two CAN Bus connectors, and other interfaces that make it suitable for robotics applications such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and HSR (Human Support Robots) as well as IoT projects.

Yuridenki will provide a Yocto Linux SDK for the Kaki Pi SBC, the company also mentions support for the ROS2 robotic operating system and an unnamed RTOS, and the two AI accelerators in the RZ/V2H microprocessor can help offload OpenCV computer vision workloads.

