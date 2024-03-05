Industrial OpenWrt gateway features MediaTek MT7628 SoC, WiFi, LTE, and GNSS connectivity

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



Atreyo AG-702 is an industrial OpenWrt gateway based on the MT7628 processor with dual Ethernet and WiFi connectivity as well as a built-in LTE and GNSS modem supporting two SIM cards.

The gateway is equipped with isolated RS485 and RS232 interfaces, two digital isolated inputs, one relay output, and a USB host port that can be used to connect a flash drive or USB converters to various other interfaces. It is housed in an anodized aluminum enclosure and supports a wide 14-60V DC input range suitable for industrial settings.

The AG-702 is said to run OpenWrt 23.05 with the Atreyo Environment V1.01b and Linux kernel 5.15.71. The default firmware supports various features such as VPN (OpenVPN, WireGuard, etc..), ModBus (TCP slave, TCP master, RTU master, RTU gateway), and remote management through a Web UI, SSH, SNMP, MQTT(s), and so on. Atreyo also provides an SDK allowing users to develop their own application(s) for the gateway. Additional information about the hardware and software can be found on the documentation website.

