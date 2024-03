Arti 1.2.0 is released: onion services development

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.2.0.

In Arti 1.2.0, trying out onion services will hopefully be a smoother experience. We have fixed a number of bugs and security issues, and have made the onion-service-service feature non-experimental.

