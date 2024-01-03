today's leftovers
Luca Saiu: Languages and complexity, Part I: why I love Anki
Lately I have not been as active in GNU (https://www.gnu.org) as I would have liked ”which I plan to change. Apart from work I was busy with happy family life next to E.; and, I guess, with contemplating the dismal state of the West as it descends further and further into tyranny amid the general indifference. Maybe in part seeking solace from the news I focused with renewed intensity on my hobby, studying the Russian language for no reason much more practical than my love for Nineteenth-Century novels. "
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 353: Interview with Mark Shuttleworth at the Ubuntu Summit
On this episode of Destination GNU/Linux (353), Mark Shuttleworth joins us for an interview at the Ubuntu Summit to discuss Ubuntu, Ubuntu Summit, AI, the importance of open-source contributions and the positive impact it can have on industries.
show notes at https://tuxdigital.com/dl352
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Lunduke's 5 Tech Predictions for 2024
Lunduke's Big Tech Show - Jan 2, 2024
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: December 2023
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started December by announcing the winners in the Month of LibreOffice, November 2023.
Chromium
Tom's Hardware ☛ I hate Chrome browser's new design with a burning passion. Here's how to revert to the classic one.
Google's new Material You design is fixing something that wasn't broken. Changing one setting reverts to the classic look.
Debian Family
Thomas Koch: Good things come ... state folder
Just a little while ago (10 years) I proposed the addition of a state folder to the XDG basedir specification and expanded the article XDGBaseDirectorySpecification in the Debian wiki. Recently I learned, that version 0.8 (from May 2021) of the spec finally includes a state folder.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ OpenStack with Sunbeam for small-scale private cloud infrastructure
Whenever it comes to a small-scale private cloud infrastructure project roll-out, organisations usually face a serious dilemma. The implementation process often seems complex due to a lack of knowledge, tricky migrations and an immediate need from management to run various extensions, such as Kubernetes, on top.
Events
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.BE 2024: Mark your calendar, May 7th
Announcing the Belgian PostgreSQL Conference
PGConf.be 2024 is the fourth Belgian PostgreSQL conference in Haasrode, Leuven.
The conference will take place on May 7th, 2024.
