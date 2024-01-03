IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Kicks Off 2024 by Blocking Email Spammers by Default

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 03, 2024



Featuring an updated GRUB bootloader to version 2.12 RC1 and an updated CA certificate bundle, the IPFire 2.27 Core Update 182 release is here to introduce a new change in the default firewall policy to block outgoing SMTP traffic from internal networks by default.

In other words, this change will block all email spammers, which could cause IPFire installations to be blacklisted and cause issues for users when attempting to log into online banking. However, this change will only be applied on new installations of IPFire while existing installations will continue to be affected by this issue unless you manually block any outgoing connections on port 25 (TCP).

