Modding and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and FPGAs
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi air hockey table also plays Doom
Downing from Downing’s Basement has created an air hockey table from scratch that uses two Raspberry Pi boards to play air hockey and Doom!
-
Hackaday ☛ Impressively Responsive Air Drums Built Using The Raspberry Pi Pico
Drum kits are excellent fun and a terrific way to learn a sense of rhythm. They’re also huge and unwieldy. In contrast, air drums can be altogether more compact, if lacking the same impact as the real thing. In any case, students [Ang], [Devin] and [Kaiyuan] decided to build a set of air drums themselves for their ECE 4760 microcontroller class at Cornell.
-
CNX Software ☛ Sipeed Tang Primer 25K board features 23,040 Logic Cells for FPGA prototyping and development
Sipeed has recently introduced the Tang Primer 25K, an FPGA board powered by Gowin Semi GW5A-LV25MG121 chip. This board features 23,040 LUTs, USB Host capability, and an optional SDRAM module that unlocks vintage gaming. We have previously covered many FPGA boards like Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Pro, Fudan Micro JFM7K325T, ILYGO T-FPGA, and many other development boards by Sipeed including the Sipeed Tang Nano 20K with a Gowin GW2A FPGA.