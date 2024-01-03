Windows TCO Leftovers
Cyble Inc ☛ CiphBit Ransomware Strikes MPM Medical Supply in Latest Attack
The notorious CiphBit ransomware group has claimed another victim, with MPM Medical Supply falling prey to their cyber onslaught. The medical supply company’s website, MPM, has been infiltrated by the malicious group, raising concerns about the safety of sensitive data stored on the platform.
As of now, the cybercriminals have not disclosed the motive behind the MPM Medical Supply cyberattack, leaving a cloud of uncertainty regarding the extent of the data breach or the compromised information.
Cyble Inc ☛ Unveiling Zeppelin2 Ransomware: A New Threat Emerges on Dark Web
As is customary with ransomware groups, Zeppelin2 operators exfiltrate sensitive corporate data, intending to make it accessible to buyers or the public should the victim resist complying with their demands.
Cyble Inc ☛ Alleged DDoS Rampage: NoName Targets Multiple Finnish Organizations
Finnish websites, including Traficom, the National Cyber Security Centre Finland (NCSC-FI), The Railways, The Agency for Regulation and Development of Transport and Communications Infrastructure of Finland, and several subdomains of the Finnish Road Agency, fell prey to the recent NoName DDoS attacks targeting Finland.
The DDoS campaign has also targeted the Central Chamber of Commerce, the Bank of Finland, the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, and The Finland Arbitration Institute.
[Microsoft-sponsored spamfarm site] Silicon Angle ☛ Ransomware attack targets court services in Victoria, Australia
Officially described as a “cyber security incident” by CSV, the attack is said to have been detected on Dec. 21 and involved unauthorized access leading to a disruption of the audio-visual in-court technology network. It affected video recordings, audio recordings and transcription services. Immediate action was taken to isolate and disable the affected network and arrangements were put in place to ensure continued operations.
Data Breaches ☛ The State of Ransomware in the U.S.: Report and Statistics 2023
“From 2016 to 2021, we estimate that ransomware attacks killed between 42 and 67 Medicare patients.” — McGlave, Neprash, and Nikpay; University of Minnesota School of Public Health
Emisoft Ltd ☛ The State of Ransomware in the U.S.: Report and Statistics 2023
In total, 2,207 U.S. hospitals, schools and governments were directly impacted by ransomware over the course of the year, with many more being indirectly impacted via attacks on their supply chains. Additionally, thousands of private sector companies were either directly or indirectly impacted.
We believe that the only solution to the ransomware crisis – which is as bad as it has ever been – is to completely ban the payment of ransoms. We’ll discuss why we believe this action is necessary in the next section.