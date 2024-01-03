Windows TCO Leftovers

The notorious CiphBit ransomware group has claimed another victim, with MPM Medical Supply falling prey to their cyber onslaught. The medical supply company’s website, MPM, has been infiltrated by the malicious group, raising concerns about the safety of sensitive data stored on the platform.

As of now, the cybercriminals have not disclosed the motive behind the MPM Medical Supply cyberattack, leaving a cloud of uncertainty regarding the extent of the data breach or the compromised information.