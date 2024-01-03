Return to The Gopherverse
Thanks to some insane Jekyll plugin magic—and a little help from GitHub Copilot—I now have one Jekyll instance that I can use to build both a webbed site and a gopherhole.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Powered by a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.6.9 LTS kernel, Nitrux 3.2.1 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.114 and KDE Gear 23.08.4 software suites, all built against the long-term supported Qt 5.15 LTS application framework.
I wish you all a Happy New Year and I want to thank all the people who sent us donations in 2023. Thank you so much for your continued support and I hope 2024 will be as rich in important achievements as we continue to promote Linux and Open Source, and your help is and will always be very much appreciated!
Scribus 1.6 is here to replace the 1.4.8 stable version and the 1.5.x development series, implementing features like a revamped user interface with support for light and dark modes and new icons, HiDPI-aware canvas rendering, a new PDF-based output preview, and a Resource Manager component for accessing online resources like dictionaries.
Avalue Technology introduced their new server boards, the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE. Featuring Intel’s 5th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors, also known as “Emerald Rapids”, these boards are tailored for demanding applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and AI processing within data center environments.
