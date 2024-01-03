Gamers Are Switching to GNU/Linux (It's Faster and More Secure, Both Practical Benefits)

THE figures from statCounter indicate that "proper" GNU/Linux (not ChromeOS, which puts spyware on top of Gentoo) has now exceeded 4% market share worldwide.

Today, according to Steam figures from Valve, GNU/Linux is about to cross the 2% threshold. It matters because these are people who mostly play proprietary games with DRM, not freedom-aware users (at least not most of them). The links below [1,2] give more information, but the visual summaries are shown above. Thank you, Liam Dawe (he supports us by the way).

So that's where we are now. Where will we be in 12 months?

What a way to start the year. Notice that Apple as a whole is shy of GNU/Linux. Gamers are not interested in "Mac"-branded PCs; they're gamers, not lamers, and they don't waste money on "brand premiums"; they'd rather buy more RAM, beefiers GPU etc. █

