KDE Leftovers

Tellico 3.5.3 Released
Tellico 3.5.3 is available, with a few minor clean-ups.
Write.as ☛ Cleaning up KDE's metadata - the little things matter too
Lots of my KDE contributions revolve around plugin code and their metadata, meaning I have a good overview of where and how metadata is used. In this post, I will highlight some recent changes and show you how to utilize them in your Plasma Applets and KRunner plugins!
Applet and Containment metadata
Applets (or Widgets) are one of Plasma's main selling points regarding customizability. Next to user-visible information like the name, description and categories, there is a need for some technical metadata properties. This includes
X-Plasma-API-Minimum-Versionfor the compatible versions, the ID and the package structure, which should always be “Plasma/Applet”.
For integrating with the system tray, applets had to specify the
X-Plasma-NotificationAreaand
X-Plasma-NotificationAreaCategoryproperties. The first one says that it may be shown in the system tray and the second one says in which category it belongs. But since we don't want any applets without categories in there, the first value is redundant and may be omitted! Also, it was treated like a boolean value, but only
"true"or
"false"were expected.