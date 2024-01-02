Systemd-Free Distro Nitrux Kicks Off 2024 with New ISO Release

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 02, 2024



Powered by a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.6.9 LTS kernel, Nitrux 3.2.1 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.114 and KDE Gear 23.08.4 software suites, all built against the long-term supported Qt 5.15 LTS application framework.

Apart from the usual driver and software updates included in the new Nitrux ISO snapshot, those who want to install this systemd-free distribution will find an updated Calamares graphical installer that now offers a checkbox to disable the default password strength validation, as well as an updated slideshow.

