Tux Machines Traffic by Operating System (2024)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024



THIS is something we've probably not done in nearly a decade.

Based on grep ping of the latest logs (we don't keep old logs, we delete them permanently after a few days), our GNU/Linux "share" - which will never be shared with spying companies such as statCounter - is relatively large.

January 1 (new site only, not the archives):

January 2 (so far):

Of course many GNU/Linux users, even my wife, identity as "Windows" (my wife uses Debian, but LibreWolf reports "Firefox" on "Windows" to avoid site discrimination). So the real share of Windows is even lower. █