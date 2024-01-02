Powered by a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.6.9 LTS kernel, Nitrux 3.2.1 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.114 and KDE Gear 23.08.4 software suites, all built against the long-term supported Qt 5.15 LTS application framework.
I wish you all a Happy New Year and I want to thank all the people who sent us donations in 2023. Thank you so much for your continued support and I hope 2024 will be as rich in important achievements as we continue to promote Linux and Open Source, and your help is and will always be very much appreciated!
Scribus 1.6 is here to replace the 1.4.8 stable version and the 1.5.x development series, implementing features like a revamped user interface with support for light and dark modes and new icons, HiDPI-aware canvas rendering, a new PDF-based output preview, and a Resource Manager component for accessing online resources like dictionaries.
Avalue Technology introduced their new server boards, the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE. Featuring Intel’s 5th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors, also known as “Emerald Rapids”, these boards are tailored for demanding applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and AI processing within data center environments.
Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.
Gentoo Linux, known for its source-based distribution, has now added support for binary packages, aiming to enhance user convenience and accelerate installations, particularly on slower hardware. While most architectures initially offer binary packages for the core system and weekly updates, amd64 and arm64 users benefit from an extensive library of over 20 GB of packages, including popular software like LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, Gnome, and Docker.
Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.