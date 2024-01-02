5 Linux Distributions to Breathe New Life Into Old Hardware

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024



If it's long out of warranty, and the operating system that came with it stopped getting security patches years ago, is there anything useful you can do with an old computer? Yes, probably.

If you want to save old hardware from the scrap heap, install a version of Linux on it that’s geared toward older, low-powered hardware.

If you have a relative who only wants to surf the web and catch up with emails, an old computer loaded with Linux is probably all they need. But we wanted to know whether a light distribution of Linux on old hardware could provide something that would allow you to do some real work.

Read on