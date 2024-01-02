Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Best GNU/Linux Phones

Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 31st, 2023 – Happy New Year!

I wish you all a Happy New Year and I want to thank all the people who sent us donations in 2023. Thank you so much for your continued support and I hope 2024 will be as rich in important achievements as we continue to promote Linux and Open Source, and your help is and will always be very much appreciated!

Scribus 1.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released as a Major Update

Scribus 1.6 is here to replace the 1.4.8 stable version and the 1.5.x development series, implementing features like a revamped user interface with support for light and dark modes and new icons, HiDPI-aware canvas rendering, a new PDF-based output preview, and a Resource Manager component for accessing online resources like dictionaries.

Avalue’s Latest Leap in Server Board Technology with Emerald Rapids Intel processors

Avalue Technology introduced their new server boards, the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE. Featuring Intel’s 5th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors, also known as “Emerald Rapids”, these boards are tailored for demanding applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and AI processing within data center environments.

Waveshare’s New Pan-Tilt Camera Module for Raspberry Pi 4B/5 boards

Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.

Gentoo Introduces Binary Package Support

Gentoo Linux, known for its source-based distribution, has now added support for binary packages, aiming to enhance user convenience and accelerate installations, particularly on slower hardware. While most architectures initially offer binary packages for the core system and weekly updates, amd64 and arm64 users benefit from an extensive library of over 20 GB of packages, including popular software like LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, Gnome, and Docker.

Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processor

Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Best GNU/Linux Phones

WattOS R13 Rolls Out Rebased on Debian 12 Bookworm
Revitalize your old PC with WattOS R13, featuring Debian 12 Bookworm, lightweight LXDE, and improved hardware compatibility
BSD, OpenSUSE, and more
GNU/Linux Grew a Lot in 2023 [original]
Linux 6.7-rc8
Google Chrome New Tab page on Android gets Material You via a flag
7 Linux Distros That Come With Openbox
Ubuntu vs. Red Hat Linux: An In-Depth Comparison
This comprehensive guide compares Ubuntu and Red Bait Linux, two of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions
6 Predictions for Linux and Open Source in 2024
Late Night Linux, Chromium, and Security
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Best GNU/Linux Phones
today's howtos
KDE Plasma 6: Greatest New Features
Learn what's new in the mega release of KDE Plasma 6, which is currently in beta testing.
Today in Techrights
Julia 1.10
Gnuplot Version 6.0
Linux 6.6.9
announcing the release of the 6.6.9 kernel
More Ways for Readers From the UK to Support Tux Machines
It might be a weird way to support a Web site, but it does help a lot and you actually get something for supporting the site
Programming Leftovers
Applications: Best Free Software, ArcaOS 1.0.16, Improvements in Gnome Files (Nautilus)
Debian and Torrents, Phosh and Chris Lamb (Former DPL)
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, Warpstock 2023
FSF/FSFLA: Happy GNU Year, Savannah, and PSPP 2.0.0
Open Hardware and Hardware Retro
Raspberry Pi News and Projects
today's howtos
Archcraft: A Customized Lightweight Linux Distro Experience
Archcraft is an impressive distro with a customized out-of-the-box experience
Developer Touts the Benefits of 'Diagonal Mode' Linux Desktop
The most efficient monitor orientation?
GNOME Makes Nautilus’ Custom Folder Feature Easier to Find
A few months back I wrote a guide on how to set custom folder icons in Nautilus without needing to install 3rd-party apps or change icon set
9 Interesting Distros That You May Have Missed in 2023
Did you spot these releases in 2023
Review: Favourite and interesting distributions of 2023
Another year has come and gone and this past week I was in a reflective mood
Gentoo goes Binary!
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and GNU/Linux Weekly Roundup
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, SFP, and Invidious
today's howtos
LibreELEC (Nexus) 11.0.4
The final stable version of LibreELEC 11.0.4 has been released, bringing Kodi (Nexus) v20.2 with additional fixes.
Android Leftovers
I review phones for a living — and this is the best Android phone of 2023
MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition Officially Released for Raspberry Pi 5 and 4 SBCs
The developers behind the Debian-based MX Linux distribution have released a Raspberry Pi edition today for those who want to run the operating system on Raspberry Pi single-board computers.
GNOME and KDE Work
Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processor
In terms of software, Sipeed states that they are actively contributing to the Linux open-source ecosystem
ScummVM 2.8.0: Mysteries, Mammoths, and Muppets
We are proud to announce the last release of the year 2023. Please welcome ScummVM 2.8.0
Alacritty Terminal Emulator Released New Major 0.13.0
Alacritty, the popular free open-source GPU-accelerated terminal emulator
9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Caching Systems
Adguard DNS, or how to reduce ads without apps/extensions
What is less known, is that you can you DNS-over-TLS or DNS-over-HTTPS for ad blocking
Slimbook Executive
It's been some six months since I purchased my new laptop, one Slimbook Executive
ScummVM: End of year Director roundup
The end of the year is almost upon us, along with a new release of ScummVM
Mageia 8 End of Life
Mageia made it to a byte’s worth of releases when Mageia 8 was released in 2021
Breeze Icons Update!
Plasma has been encouraged many times to adopt this size. However, manpower is always something not readily available
Licensing and Attacks on Software Freedom
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 2
A rather turbulent series of events, all of which turned out well in the end. You can read about those in the first article on the Executive, but that's not why we're here.
Programming Leftovers
rpki-client 8.8 released
Raspberry Pi and More Open Hardware/Modding
WIP port of the Linux ath11k driver
thanks to support from the OpenBSD Foundation
Kernel Panics in ZFS on Linux and Some Blurb About Linux
today's howtos
Mozilla Giving Up on Firefox
Remember when Mozilla made a web browser?
How We Make Daily Summaries [original]
In case it's not obvious, we've been running this site from the command line over SSH
Today in Techrights
2024 Will be an Amazing Year for Tux Machines (TM) Owing to New Tools [original]
No more MariaDB or MySQL