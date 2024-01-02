Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Best GNU/Linux Phones
Hackaday ☛ Wii-Inspired Controller Built Using Raspberry Pi Pico
We all thought Nintendo was going to change the world of gaming when it released the Wii all those years ago. In the end, it was interesting but not really fundamentally life-changing for most of us. In any case, [Sebastian] and [Gabriel] decided to build a Wii-like controller for their microcontroller class at Cornell.
Hackaday ☛ Precise Positioning With The RP2040
Microwave imaging is similar to CT imaging, but instead of X-rays, the microwaves are used to probe the structure and composition of an object. To facilitate experimentation with microwave imaging, [Zehao Li] and [Kapil Gangwar] developed a system based on the RP2040 to control the height and rotation of a test object.
Hackaday ☛ Spying On The ESP32’s GPIO
The ESP32 has been a go-to microcontroller platform for a while now, thanks to its versatile capabilities, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and low power consumption. It’s ideal for a wide range of projects especially those revolving around IoT, partially because of all of the libraries and tools available for it now. The latest tool from [The Last Outpost Workshop] adds a feature we didn’t know we wanted until now: a webserver showing real-time updates of what all of the GPIO pins are doing.
DebugPoint ☛ 5 Best GNU/Linux Phones to Watch Out for in 2024
Here’s a list of the best GNU/Linux Phones that may become more mainstream in 2024, with their features and price. Android and iOS smartphones are the most popular ones around the world. However, many of you look for something more “open” and better at privacy. If you use Android, you forfeit your privacy