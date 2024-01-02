Late Night Linux, Chromium, and Security

Chrome, the most popular web browser by all measurements, recently announced the official death date for Manifest V2, hastening the reign of its janky successor, Manifest V3. We've been complaining about this since the start, but here's the gist: the finer details of MV3 have gotten somewhat better over time (namely that it won't completely break all privacy extensions). However, what security benefits it has are bought by limiting what all extensions can do. Chrome could invest in a more robust extension review process. Doing so would protect both innovation and security, but it’s clear that the true intention of this change is somewhere else. Put bluntly: Chrome, a browser built by an advertising company, has positioned itself as the gatekeeper for in-browser privacy tools, the sole arbiter of how they should be designed. Considering that Google’s trackers are present on at least 85% of the top 50,000 websites, contributing to an overall profit of approximately 225 billion dollars in 2022, this is an unsurprising, yet still disappointing, decision.

For what it's worth, Apple's Safari browser imposes similar restrictions to allegedly protect Safari users from malicious extensions. While it’s important to protect users from said malicious extensions, it’s equally important to honor their privacy.

This year also saw the rollout of Google's planned "Privacy Sandbox" project, which also uses a lot of mealy-mouthed marketing to justify its questionable characteristics. While it will finally get rid of third-party cookies, an honestly good move, it is replacing that form of tracking with another called the "Topics API." At best, this reduces the number of parties that are able to track a user through the Chrome browser (though we aren’t the only privacy experts casting doubt toward its so-called benefits). But it limits tracking so it's only done by a single powerful party, Chrome itself, who then gets to dole out its learnings to advertisers that are willing to pay. This is just another step in transforming the browser from a user agent to an advertising agent.