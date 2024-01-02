today's howtos
dwaves.de ☛ GNU Linux Debian 12 MATE how to add CPU RAM SWAP network monitor activity to task list System monitor
might be minor change to some but it is actually pretty interesting to see that: what is the state of resources?
Net2 ☛ How to Install Ruby on Ubuntu 22.04
Ruby stands out as a well-liked open-source programming language that emphasizes simplicity and efficiency. It forms the foundation of the Ruby on Rails framework and finds applications in general-purpose programming, data analysis, and building web applications.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Docker in Arch Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Docker in Arch Linux.
Installing docker in Arch GNU/Linux is quite simple, as all you have to do is use pacman in your terminal to download the
dockerpackage from the Arch GNU/Linux repository.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install Deluge BitTorrent client on Linux
Deluge is a lightweight and full-featured BitTorrent client for Linux. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to install Deluge, covering various GNU/Linux distributions. Learn to set up and configure Deluge for efficient torrent downloading and file sharing on your GNU/Linux machine.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to check your installed Python packages in Linux
Keeping track of installed Python packages in GNU/Linux is essential for developers. This guide shows you how to use simple command-line tools to list all Python packages installed on your system, helping you manage dependencies and maintain a clean development environment.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install xxHash for faster hash check in Ubuntu
This simple tutorial shows how to install the most recent xxHash for faster hash checking in Ubuntu Linux. xxHash is extremely fast non-cryptographic hash algorithm, working at RAM speed limit. It can be useful to check integrity for large amounts of data, index data, and/or used in cryptographic applications like digital signatures.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tor Browser on openSUSE. Tor Browser is a free and open-source web browser that allows users to browse the internet anonymously.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Netdata on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Manjaro. Netdata is a powerful, open-source, real-time health monitoring and performance troubleshooting system for cloud-based and on-premise servers. It provides unparalleled insights into what’s happening on your systems, using highly interactive, real-time web dashboards.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rancher on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rancher on AlmaLinux 9. Rancher is a widely used open-source container management platform that makes deploying and managing Kubernetes clusters much easier.
