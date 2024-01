6 Predictions for Linux and Open Source in 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024



Happy New Year, folks ✨

Year 2024 is here, and it is time to look forward to the trends that will shape the year.

We are not fortune-tellers, so we cannot tell exactly what will happen. However, we could surely make some predictions based on what we've seen so far.

And here are our predictions on how things will move for Linux and Open Source.

Read on