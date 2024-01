GNU/Linux Grew a Lot in 2023

THE statCounter statistics have lots of caveats, but the trends matter. GNU/Linux climbed some more once again. Now it is measured at almost 3.9% for December 2023 (it more than doubled in 3 years).

Whatever one makes of the numbers, remember that those numbers are biased in favour of sites that sell away or give away their access logs. █