Devices and Distros of GNU/Linux
CNX Software ☛ Tillitis Tkey is an open-source RISC-V security key in a USB-C case
Tillitis’ TKey is a small, simple security key in a USB-C form factor, and described as a “new type of flexible USB security token” that is inspired by DICE (Device Identifier Composition Engine) and measured boot powered by a simple 32-bit RISC-V core, the PicoRV32, in a Lattice iCE40 UP5K FPGA. While we have covered hardware security modules in the past, this is the first security key we have seen that is based on an FPGA running a RISC-V core.
CNX Software ☛ EXT-2.5GE-RK3588-RT is a quad 2.5GbE Ethernet expansion board for ROC-RK3588-RT SBC
In a recent article, we covered the ROC-RK3588-RT SBC, one of its main features was its three ethernet ports: one 2.5GbE and the other two standard ethernet ports. This setup made this board ideal for routers and firewalls. To enhance its capabilities, Firefly recently launched the EXT-2.5GE-RK3588-RT, a 2.5GbE Ethernet Expansion Board, which adds four more 2.5GbE ports to the ROC-RK3588-RT Rockchip RK3588 SBC. We’ve previously covered many SBCs, mini PCs, and motherboards from Firefly, such as their Rockchip RK3588 SBCs with 32GB RAM, the Firefly AIO-1684XQ motherboard, and the Firefly Station P3D mini PC. Feel free to check them out if you’re interested.
Debian Family
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2023/12
The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2023: [...]
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities December 2023
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter 820
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 820 for the week of December 24 – 30, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here. In this issue we cover: Ubuntu Stats Hot in Support LoCo LoGo DoJo LoCo Events Other Community News In the Blogosphere
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Unveils Yast Control Center power on openSUSE Tumbleweed Gnome
Look for YAST2 via Gnome 45.2 search capabilities and load it up, rather then run $ sudo yast2 via CLI
