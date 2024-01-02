Devices and Distros of GNU/Linux

In a recent article, we covered the ROC-RK3588-RT SBC, one of its main features was its three ethernet ports: one 2.5GbE and the other two standard ethernet ports. This setup made this board ideal for routers and firewalls. To enhance its capabilities, Firefly recently launched the EXT-2.5GE-RK3588-RT, a 2.5GbE Ethernet Expansion Board, which adds four more 2.5GbE ports to the ROC-RK3588-RT Rockchip RK3588 SBC. We’ve previously covered many SBCs, mini PCs, and motherboards from Firefly, such as their Rockchip RK3588 SBCs with 32GB RAM, the Firefly AIO-1684XQ motherboard, and the Firefly Station P3D mini PC. Feel free to check them out if you’re interested.