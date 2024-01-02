WattOS R13 Rolls Out Rebased on Debian 12 Bookworm
Several lightweight Linux distributions, like Lubuntu, Linux Lite, Peppermint, etc., are designed to rejuvenate old computers. WattOS might not ring a bell as loudly among these, but it’s a hidden gem.
Packed with all the features you’d want in a lightweight OS, it could easily become your new favorite for giving your old PC a fresh lease on life.
It’s a Linux distribution based on Debian’s stable branch focused on energy efficiency and low resource consumption – WattOS bets on the Openbox window manager and LXDE desktop environment to achieve this.