WattOS R13 Rolls Out Rebased on Debian 12 Bookworm

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024,

updated Jan 02, 2024



Several lightweight Linux distributions, like Lubuntu, Linux Lite, Peppermint, etc., are designed to rejuvenate old computers. WattOS might not ring a bell as loudly among these, but it’s a hidden gem.

Packed with all the features you’d want in a lightweight OS, it could easily become your new favorite for giving your old PC a fresh lease on life.

It’s a Linux distribution based on Debian’s stable branch focused on energy efficiency and low resource consumption – WattOS bets on the Openbox window manager and LXDE desktop environment to achieve this.

