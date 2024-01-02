There's a new coolest Linux distribution ready to wow you in 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024



Happy New Year to one and all. With the old year out of the way, it's time to shake off the dust of celebration and return to whatever routines help you make it through the day. If you're looking for a new operating system to make the next 365 days seem a bit more unique (and cool), Rhino Linux has you covered.

What is Rhino Linux? Rhino is a Ubuntu-based, rolling-release Linux distribution, which essentially means all software is updated as soon as the developers roll out the new version. In other words, your desktop will always be up-to-date. And because of the way rolling releases work, you don't have to worry about doing major upgrades from version 1 to 2 or 10 to 11, or whatever would come next in a traditional approach).

