today's leftovers
OpenSUSE
CubicleNate ☛ Attending Ubuntu Summit 2023 as an openSUSE User
I was given the honor and privilege of attending the Ubuntu Summit in Riga, Latvia. This was made possible by my brother from another country, Mauro, who I have known now for 4 or 5 years. I’m not sure how long… actually.
BSD
Undeadly ☛ Update on pinsyscalls(2) progress from Theo de Raadt
In a message to the tech@ mailing list, Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) gave a summary of progress so far, along with a patch for testing what will likely be the next steps in the process.
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2023/12/31
Happy new year! More BSD content in this week’s summary than usual. The Infinite 8-Bit Computer Game Character Archive. (via) OSR Rules Families. (via) How about not having platforms so large that their policy decisions carry this much weight? Having an alternative platform makes these problems go away. Battle for Libraries.
Security/Windows TCO
Silicon Angle ☛ Chinese authorities arrest four in ransomware case involving ChatGPTFour alleged cyberattackers have been arrested in mainland China for developing ransomware with the help of ChatGPT, the first case of its sort in the country. The South China Morning Post reported Friday that the suspects were arrested in November following a ransomware attack on an unidentified company in Zhenjiang Province, just south of Shanghai.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam game mod delivered malware on Christmas Day - Epsilon Information Stealer was hidden in a Slay the Spire expansion
The Downfall developer's hacked Steam account was used to change the mod installation file and embed 'Epsilon Information Stealer' in an attempt to get passwords and cookies from unsuspecting gamers.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ The changing economics of open-source software [Ed: Opwnwashing spin (notice dash in "open-source") from IBM-, Microsoft-, and LF-sponsored spamfarm. They're basically attacking Free software with a misleading imitation and a false promise]
