More Ways for Readers From the UK to Support Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2024



THANKS to all those who supported Tux Machines by donating, even if PayPal was the sole option at the time (far from ideal, but the other options don't seem much better, definitely not optimal). For the new year we hope that more people will contribute towards the server bills. To pay without PayPal please contact us as we can give bank details. Alternatively, for UK residents, one can purchase a product from my wife's eBay store (health related items in another site). It might be a weird way to support a Web site, but it does help a lot and you actually get something for supporting the site. █