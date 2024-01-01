So it’s been a busy year for me personally as I have been trying my best to get setup in a new location and start some new routines with more focus placed on my health (diet and sleep and exercise). I’ve been battling some allergies including seasonal ones but if I get them under control in time I do feel much better (almost 95% of the way I used feel back in the day). I haven’t been able to post much here lately because of work and life but I plan to keep the blog alive if any new technical projects or anything interesting comes up.