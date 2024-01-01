Programming Leftovers
-
Aurélien Gâteau ☛ Clyde: a cross-platform package manager for pre-built applications
The popularity of Go and Rust and their ability to produce self-contained static binaries has made it easier for developers to publish builds of their applications working reliably on all platforms.
-
Rlang ☛ The 6 steps to finally lose weight (or solve almost any other problem) (with R code)
OK, I’m sorry for the clickbait title. But I really do think a lot of the insights in this guide are trivial and very easy to understand yet surprisingly unknown to many people.
-
Python
-
Jon Chiappetta: Ending This Year With A New Proxy Python Server Script
So it’s been a busy year for me personally as I have been trying my best to get setup in a new location and start some new routines with more focus placed on my health (diet and sleep and exercise). I’ve been battling some allergies including seasonal ones but if I get them under control in time I do feel much better (almost 95% of the way I used feel back in the day). I haven’t been able to post much here lately because of work and life but I plan to keep the blog alive if any new technical projects or anything interesting comes up.>
-