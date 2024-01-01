Applications: Best Free Software, ArcaOS 1.0.16, Improvements in Gnome Files (Nautilus)
-
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Software: December 2023 Updates
December 2023 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.
-
Arca Noae ☛ ArcaOS Desktop updated to 1.0.16
Arca Noae is pleased to announce the immediate availability of ArcaOS Desktop (ANXWP) 1.0.16 in English, German, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and Russian. This is a maintenance release containing bug-fixes and updates that have accumulated since the last release.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Gnome Files (Nautilus) is adding More Beginner Friendly Options
Gnome Files, aka the default Nautilus file manager in Ubuntu & Fedora workstation, keeps moving with new features! In the passed few month, there are minor but beginner friendly features merged into this popular file manager.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Thanks to everyone who contributed to LibreOffice in 2023! 😊
We at The Document Foundation would like to say a huge thank you to everyone in the LibreOffice community who helped out in 2023.