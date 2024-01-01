GNOME Makes Nautilus’ Custom Folder Feature Easier to Find

It’s all done using a native, built-in feature of the Nautilus file manager — it’s not even a new feature either as the file manager has let users change folder icons since time immemorial.

But it is currently an underexposed, lesser-known capability.

Unless you know to open a folder’s Properties dialog and click on the directory icon at the top (which opens a file picker from which you can select any valid image file) there’s a good chance you’d never discover the feature.

I certainly hadn’t until last year!

Why are custom folder icons useful?

