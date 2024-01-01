9 Interesting Distros That You May Have Missed in 2023
We saw many existing Linux distributions become better in 2023, and some new ones joining the club with a focus on immutability, among other things.
Even though there are plenty of distros for advanced users, and quite a few beginner-friendly distros, there were a handful that flew under the radar in 2023. These are quite different in their own right.
So, join me as I take you through nine interesting Linux distributions that you may have missed in 2023.