Archcraft: A Customized Lightweight Linux Distro Experience

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2024



We bid goodbye to 2023, a year filled with exciting distro and app releases. Even AI took the world by storm, with big tech scampering to get a piece of the coveted pie.

Nevertheless, we must now look ahead. 😃

We kick this year off with an interesting Arch-based Linux distribution called “Archcraft” that claims to be “just another Linux distribution” but can run with only 500 MB of RAM.

So, let's dive in and see what it has to offer.

