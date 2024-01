9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 31st, 2023 – Happy New Year!

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 01, 2024



I will keep this short because you’re probably getting ready for the New Year’s Eve party, so all I want to say is that even if this week we only got a handful of news, due to obvious reasons, rest assured that we will be kicking off 2024 with awesome news and releases.

Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 31st, 2023.

