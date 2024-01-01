Review: Favourite and interesting distributions of 2023

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2024



Another year has come and gone and this past week I was in a reflective mood. In a directory on my computer I keep notes from past projects I have reviewed with thoughts I jot down on the distributions I was reviewing as I was exploring them. Most of these thoughts get fleshed out, polished during my trial with the distribution, and shared in the final review that is posted here for the public to enjoy. However, there are sometimes half-finished thoughts or musings which don't get to see the light of day. At the end of the year I like to revisit these digital breadcrumbs to see what about a distribution was interesting, appealing, appalling, or worth applauding.

