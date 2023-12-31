today's howtos
Manuel Moreale ☛ Analytics inquiry
From now until next Saturday morning—January 6th—I’ll run four different analytics services on this site. Then, next Saturday I’ll remove everything, grab the data from the various dashboards, delete all the accounts and associated data, and then compare those numbers against a week's worth of server logs.
Nolan Lawson ☛ Shadow DOM and the problem of encapsulation
This is a perfectly fine pattern for certain cases. But I also think some folks are confused about the tradeoffs with shadow DOM, because they don’t understand what shadow DOM is supposed to accomplish in the first place. In this post, I’d like to clear up some of the misconceptions by explaining what shadow DOM is supposed to do, while also weighing its success in actually achieving it.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Display Local And Public IP Address In Linux Using Showipaddr Script
Need a quick and easy way to find your IP addresses in Linux? In this article, we'll guide you through two simple yet useful scripts named showipaddr that will help you display your private (local) and public IP addresses effortlessly in Linux.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install FrostWire on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FrostWire on Debian 12. FrostWire, a free and open-source BitTorrent client, has become a popular choice among users for its ability to search, download, and share large files and folders.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on Manjaro. In the vast universe of Linux, the nano text editor shines as a beacon of simplicity and user-friendliness.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Groovy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Groovy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Apache Groovy is a dynamic, agile, and responsive programming language that enriches the Java ecosystem with its fluid syntax, powerful features, and operational flexibility.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install XWiki on AlmaLinux 9
XWiki is a free and open-source platform written in Java used for storing structured data and running the server-side code that creates the wiki interface. In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to install XWiki on AlmaLinux 9.
Own HowTo ☛ How to keep Ubuntu 22.04 up to date
In this tutorial, you will learn how to keep your Ubuntu 22.04 machine up to date.
To keep your system secure, while also enjoying the latest features in your apps, you must check for updates often and upgrade your packages when new versions are available.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Emacs in Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Emacs in Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04.
Emacs is a free and open source text editor for Linux.
Emacs supports many programming languages, which means you can use Emacs to write code in your favorite language.