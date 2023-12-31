Mozilla Giving Up on Firefox
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Remember when Mozilla made a web browser?
In fact, Mozilla leadership stated, quite plainly, that they intend to take Mozilla "in a different direction."
-
[Repeat] Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla 2023 Annual Report: CEO pay skyrockets, while Firefox Marketshare nosedives
The Mozilla Foundation has released their latest annual report -- covering the time up through December of 2022 (Mozilla's reporting always lags by one year) -- and something peculiar leaps out of the data:
The compensation of the Mozilla CEO has skyrocketed (by millions)
While the Mozilla revenue drops
And the Firefox Marketshare takes a nosedive
-
Mozilla ☛ Making the impossible possible — again
When I think about Mozilla’s next 25 years, I think about doubling down on the playbook that worked the first time: gathering a community of people who want to make the impossible possible. Diving into the world of trustworthy AI over the last few years, I’ve met many such people — thinkers and builders and inventors and dreamers who want AI to look dramatically different.