Kernel Panics in ZFS on Linux and Some Blurb About Linux
-
Andrew Healey ☛ Your kernel panics in ZFS on Linux probably aren't actual kernel panics
Obviously you've hit a ZFS kernel panic, where ZFS handles internal problems in its traditional way, which is to say by panicing and crashing your server. Except that is almost certainly a lie.
-
Techstrong Group ☛ Best of 2023: ‘Scrum == Cancer’ ¦ Plus: Linux 6.5 Ships [Ed: Clickbait word soup about "6.5" (old) from Shimel and his army of shills]
Welcome to The Long View—where we peruse the news of the week and strip it to the essentials. Let’s work out what really matters.
This week: Scrum sucks, sources say; and here comes the Linux 6.5 kernel.