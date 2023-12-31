Mageia 8 End of Life

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2023



Mageia made it to a byte’s worth of releases when Mageia 8 was released in 2021. Mageia 8 was a very successful release which has received 21646 updated packages and thousands of security fixes, keeping it current and secure thanks to the work of the packaging, security, and QA teams. However, it is now time to bring this chapter to a close and focus on Mageia 9 and the support for both the latest software in the open-source ecosystem as well as the hardware support provided by newer kernels and other key software stacks that it provides. We hope that this will give users an excellent experience with a modern diverse open-source system. Full details of the features in Mageia 9 can be found in the release notes.

Support for old releases extends to 3 months after the latest release. We would therefore ask that users of Mageia 8 look to upgrage to Mageia 9, as support for Mageia 8 is ending with the last few updates being validated now.

