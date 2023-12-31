Breeze Icons Update!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2023



A few weeks ago, right before the holidays, some chatter in the VDG channel happened where the desire to change our icons to a 24x24px size came up.

Most modern interfaces use this icon size as a base. Plasma has been encouraged many times to adopt this size. However, manpower is always something not readily available.

The conversation picked my interest. In the past, I have worked making icons using Inkscape. At the time, the interface didn’t have all the shortcut helpers that it does today. Also, with the advent of UI-specific graphical applications like Figma and Penpot, I figured it might be much easier to edit icons today than in the past. I am talking many years, FYI.

With this in mind, I downloaded a copy of the most current Breeze icon collection, accessed the 22px folder for actions and begun editing.

At first sight, most might think this is just a matter of mass-resizing from 22 to 24 and merge. However, the reality is much different. These icons feature mostly 1px lines. They also contain pixel fractions that lead to misalignment and blurriness. Since we don’t have the actual graphical original files, as they have been flattened in export, the shapes are only workable through editing nodes, which is a pain!

