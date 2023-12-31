Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processor
To simplify assembly, Sipeed offers an easy-to-assemble shell comprising three parts: the upper shell, main shell, and lower shell. This design eliminates the need for screws during installation, allowing for easy access to internal components and connections.
In terms of software, Sipeed states that they are actively contributing to the Linux open-source ecosystem, collaborating with community developers to add mainline Linux support for the Longan Pi 3H. While these efforts are ongoing, users can access patch developments on the GitHub repository, with official integration into the mainline Linux kernel expected by 2024Q1.
CNX Software:
Sipeed Longan Pi3H is a Raspberry Pi Zero-sized single board computer (SBC) powered by an Allwinner H618 quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and equipped with full-size connectors namely an HDMI 2.0 video output, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a gigabit Ethernet RJ45 jack.
It also offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, features the usual 40-pin GPIO header found in Pi Zero boards and relies on a USB OTG Type-C port for power. Its design is unusual for a board of that size, not only because of the full-size ports, but also because it’s comprised of a carrier board and a replaceable LM3H CPU module with the Allwinner H618 SoC, RAM, and eMMC flash.