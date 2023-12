Mozilla 2023 Annual Report: CEO pay skyrockets, while Firefox Marketshare nosedives

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023



That's right. Your eyes do not deceive you. The Mozilla CEO earned $6,903,089 in 2022. Just shy of $7 Million.

The year prior (2021), the CEO earned $5.6 Million. A raise of $1.3 Million dollars. Not a bad year-on-year increase!

