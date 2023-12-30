Tux Machines

2023: Year in Review

The Tor Project's ability to push out many new releases this year is the direct result of countless hours spent by volunteers from all over the world testing new tools and providing us with invaluable feedback that has helped us improve and deploy new features. We could not have done this work without your unwavering support. Thank you to our community of users, volunteers, relay operators, partners, and donors for making 2023 a year of many achievements.

LinuxGizmos.com

Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399

CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board designed for academy or energy-efficient embedded applications due to its six-core ARM CPU and the Efinix Trion FPGA with customizable hardware acceleration.

Dec 30, 2023

Lock house on the C and O Canal

  1. "Modern" Wikipedia is GAFAM and Billionaires (Follow the Money)
    The Web site every oligarch can pay to change (directly or indirectly)
  2. Bypassing the Governments, Hijacking the Courts, Bribing the Largest Media Outlets/Publishers
    So basically patent law in the EU has been 'bought' by the billionaires and their lawyers, their 'courtroom mercenaries'

  3. After Linux World Domination We Ought to Promote Software Freedom
    The next milestone
  4. In 2023 Linux Has Spread 'Like a Cancer'
    GNU/Linux grew a great deal
  5. To a Year of Equity and Equality
    for all
  6. Links 29/12/2023: Arrests of Dissents and Software Patent Problems
    Links for the day
  7. [Meme] With Benefactors Like These...
    They take money from Bill, too
  8. Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse, 'Hey Hi' (AI), and Vision Pro... What Ever Happened to the Vision Pro Hype?
    Apple hype
  9. Chart of the Day: Apple's Debt Grew Nearly Tenfold in the Past Ten Years
    Jobs got it wrong
  10. Sounds Like Microsoft Will Announce More Mass Layoffs in a Number of Weeks
    Former VP speaks
  11. Another Good Year for GNU/Linux
    A world that moves away from Microsoft and Apple
  12. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 28, 2023
    IRC logs for Thursday, December 28, 2023
  13. Links 29/12/2023: "The Wikipedia Hustle" (Rogue Finances, Lies), Transplanting a Raspberry Pi into a C64
    Links for the day
  Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day

Wishing For Software Freedom in 2024 [original]
Liberation from monopolies
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
some of the more relevant among them
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Against Linux
Typical FUD
General Resolution: Statement about the EU Legislation "Cyber Resilience Act and Product Liability Directive"
The European Union is currently preparing a regulation "on horizontal cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements" known as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
 
You don't need analytics on your blog
use the shell
Reports on Outreachy and LFX Mentorship Program
3 blog posts
Programming Leftovers
mostly from Ervin
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
This Week in GNOME: #128 Bye Bye 2023
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 22 to December 29
Security Leftovers
only 3 stories for now
Gentoo goes Binary!
Big news
Tom Verbeure Gets a Classic HP/Agilent Logic Analyzer Talking X to a Modern Linux Desktop
While permissive X Window connections may have been the norm in 2000, these days it takes a little more work.
today's howtos
only 5 for now
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
today's remainder
BSD Now and KDE Plasma in OpenBSD
Some BSD news
Programming Leftovers
Python, Licensing, and More
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Incidents and threats
SMPlayer 23.12 Fixed MPV 0.37, Ubuntu 23.10 & New OpenSubtitles API
SMPlayer media player released version 23.12 few days ago
Android Leftovers
How to save parking location with Android Auto
Raspberry Pi Does its Best Retro PC Impression
The Raspberry Pi is a popular choice if you’re looking to put together a simple emulation box
A message from president Geoffrey Knauth: Reflecting on the origins of software freedom
In our community of free software activists, the origin is GNU
8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2023 Edition
A recap of the rollercoaster ride in 2023
Ubuntu 23.04 support ends January 25, 2024
Official support for Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ ends on January 25, 2024 — just under a month away at the time I’m writing this post
today's howtos
a batch of howtos for the morning
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Internet Forum Software
All of the software featured here are free and open source goodness
Debian CI: 10 years later
It was 2013, and I was on a break from work between Christmas and New Year of 2013
the "decline" for GNU/Linux was actually Android's gain
Programming Leftovers
3 more stories for today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LILYGO T4-S3 board combines 2.41-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with ESP32-S3R8 microcontroller
LILYGO T4-S3 is yet another ESP32-S3 board with an integrated display
Steam Deck's custom AMD processor exposed - Van Gogh die shots reveal CPU, GPU core designs, and unused hardware
YouTuber High Yield has done a deep dive into the Steam Deck APU, and some interesting details have been uncovered
AMD’s Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Recieve New Support In Linux, PMC Drivers Aim Onboard SoC
The AMD Zen 5 family has been receiving various patches and support within Linux for the last few months
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mesa Release, FOSS Weekly, and News Aggregators for GNU/Linux
FOSS leftovers for today
today's howtos
a few more howtos for today
Security Patches and Incidents
hospitals with Windows
Announcing Rust 1.75.0 and This Week In Rust
Some Rust news
Audiocasts/Shows: Fedora, Linux Out Loud
2 new episodes
Security, Windows TCO, and DRM
leftovers links regarding security
Octane Now Supports FrankenPHP Linux ARM Builds
Laravel Octane v2.2.6 was released yesterday with support for using aarch64 builds of FrankenPHP
Use Chimera OS to Turn Your PC Into a Steam Deck
Why Use Chimera OS over SteamOS?
Linux Foundation now spends only 2% of their revenue on Linux
I'm sensing a pattern here.
10 Best Modern Screenshot Apps for Linux
We review some of the best Linux screenshot apps with their strengths, helping you make an informed choice based on your desktop environment, preferences, and desired features.
today's howtos
and some programming leftovers, too
Software-Sharing and Open Access
momentum behind both
Finally migrated my email to OpenBSD.Amsterdam!
moving all the things to (Free|Open)BSD
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.0.11 released
Dear fheroes2 project supporters and Heroes of Might and Magic II fans
Undoing Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Some Open Hardware/Modding News
5 stories and blog posts
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Incidents for the most part
Lawsuit Against Microsoft for Mass-scale Plagiarism (Disguised as 'Innovation')
it's not "AI", it is plagiarism
Microsoft Layoffs Next Month Likely
penned by Microsofter
Android Leftovers
8 Best Android smartwatches: From Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Google Pixel, check them all
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
Nobara 39 Officially Released
Happy Holidays!
The System76 Guide to Gaming on Pop!_OS
Gaming on Linux is easier now than ever before
AIO-3588L AI Mainboard: 8K Display Support, High RAM, and 48MP ISP
The AIO-3588L 8K AI is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series
Understanding the Realm of ROS, Harnessing Gazebo, and Pioneering the Simulation of Intelligent Machines
choosing the right operating system is paramount to the success of any project
What comes after open source? Bruce Perens is working on it
Bruce Perens, one of the founders of the Open Source movement, is ready for what comes next: the Post-Open Source movement.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles