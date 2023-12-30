Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
"Modern" Wikipedia is GAFAM and Billionaires (Follow the Money)
The Web site every oligarch can pay to change (directly or indirectly)
Bypassing the Governments, Hijacking the Courts, Bribing the Largest Media Outlets/Publishers
So basically patent law in the EU has been 'bought' by the billionaires and their lawyers, their 'courtroom mercenaries'
After Linux World Domination We Ought to Promote Software Freedom
The next milestone
In 2023 Linux Has Spread 'Like a Cancer'
GNU/Linux grew a great deal
To a Year of Equity and Equality
for all
Links 29/12/2023: Arrests of Dissents and Software Patent Problems
Links for the day
[Meme] With Benefactors Like These...
They take money from Bill, too
Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse, 'Hey Hi' (AI), and Vision Pro... What Ever Happened to the Vision Pro Hype?
Apple hype
Chart of the Day: Apple's Debt Grew Nearly Tenfold in the Past Ten Years
Jobs got it wrong
Sounds Like Microsoft Will Announce More Mass Layoffs in a Number of Weeks
Former VP speaks
Another Good Year for GNU/Linux
A world that moves away from Microsoft and Apple
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 28, 2023
IRC logs for Thursday, December 28, 2023
Links 29/12/2023: "The Wikipedia Hustle" (Rogue Finances, Lies), Transplanting a Raspberry Pi into a C64
Links for the day
