It’s 2004 and I’m sitting in one of the largest lecture halls at my university. I’m a computer science major but I’m taking a course on natural history — plants and animals — as one of my electives.

The professor tells us that he’s brought something from home, something he found in his freezer. He reaches down behind his desk, and then holds his arm out to show us what’s sitting in his palm: a baby painted turtle. We’re learning about cold-blooded animals, and it turns out that painted turtle hatchlings are pretty special — they’re one of only a few species that can survive being frozen.

Now, the lecture hall is pretty modern for 2004: there’s an overhead camera at the podium, where the professor can write notes that are displayed on screens around the hall. But instead of writing notes, he puts the turtle under the camera and starts his lecture.

Over the next hour, we watch this little reptile slowly come to life as the professor lectures. The first movements were nearly imperceptible. An eyelid cracking open, a leg inching forward. By the end of the lecture, the turtle has moved about halfway across our screens.