Programming Leftovers
Rainer Grimm and ALS research fund raising campaign
People who have visited any of the larger C++ conferences surely know Rainer Grimm, know his talks, workshops and books.
Unfortunately, he has been diagnosed with ALS, a serious progressive nerve condition.
Since ALS research doesn’t get much attention or funding, Rainer started a fund raising campaign for funding ALS research with ALS-Ambulanz of the Charité and I Am ALS organization.
Lorin Hochstein ☛ On chains and complex systems - Surfing Complexity
Photo by Matthew Lancaster We know that not all of the services in our system are critical. For example, some of our internal services provide support functions (e.g., observability, analytics), where others provide user enhancements that aren't strictly necessary for the system to function (e.g., personalization).
So You Want to Optimize Your Code? (also, a disordered, confusing and absolutely incomplete oral history of Firefox performance)
So you want to optimize your code, eh? Who am I to blame you? I certainly want you to optimize your code! I spent a few years as part of the Firefox Performance Team, on the frontline of, well, performance. I still bear some of the scars. So, as the grizzled perf-veteran that I have decided to be for the day, let me invite you to sit down for a while and share a little hard-earned experience on code optimization.
rscss: Styling CSS without losing your sanity
rscss is an attempt to make sense of all these. It is not a framework. It's simply a set of ideas to guide your process of building maintainable CSS for any modern website or application.
Why large companies and fast-moving startups are banning merge commits
As a developer creating pull requests in a git repo, you almost certainly use one of two distinct workflows for integrating changes from one branch into another: merging or rebasing.
Using Qt for Mobile in 2023 | Cameron Gaertner | Software Developer
A look at using Qt for mobile development in 2023
Cold-blooded software
It’s 2004 and I’m sitting in one of the largest lecture halls at my university. I’m a computer science major but I’m taking a course on natural history — plants and animals — as one of my electives.
The professor tells us that he’s brought something from home, something he found in his freezer. He reaches down behind his desk, and then holds his arm out to show us what’s sitting in his palm: a baby painted turtle. We’re learning about cold-blooded animals, and it turns out that painted turtle hatchlings are pretty special — they’re one of only a few species that can survive being frozen.
Now, the lecture hall is pretty modern for 2004: there’s an overhead camera at the podium, where the professor can write notes that are displayed on screens around the hall. But instead of writing notes, he puts the turtle under the camera and starts his lecture.
Over the next hour, we watch this little reptile slowly come to life as the professor lectures. The first movements were nearly imperceptible. An eyelid cracking open, a leg inching forward. By the end of the lecture, the turtle has moved about halfway across our screens.