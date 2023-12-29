This Week in GNOME: #128 Bye Bye 2023
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 22 to December 29.
Do you waddle the waddle?
The Tor Project's ability to push out many new releases this year is the direct result of countless hours spent by volunteers from all over the world testing new tools and providing us with invaluable feedback that has helped us improve and deploy new features. We could not have done this work without your unwavering support. Thank you to our community of users, volunteers, relay operators, partners, and donors for making 2023 a year of many achievements.
CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board designed for academy or energy-efficient embedded applications due to its six-core ARM CPU and the Efinix Trion FPGA with customizable hardware acceleration.
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 22 to December 29.