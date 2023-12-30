Reports on Outreachy and LFX Mentorship Program
GNOME
Dorothy Kabarozi: Creating Needles Without a local OpenQA Instance: Navigating the Challenges in GNOME’s Outreachy Project
The journey through any software development project is often fraught with challenges, and my experience with the GNOME project during the Outreachy internship has been no exception. One significant hurdle I’ve encountered is the task of creating needles—a crucial component in visual testing—without access to an OpenQA instance.
Tanjuate Achaleke: Unraveling the “Needle” in OpenQA Testing: A Tale of Precision and Visual Assertions
Introduction:
Greetings, tech enthusiasts! Tanjuate Brunostar Achaleke here, back with the next chapter of my Outreachy adventure. If you missed my first post, catch up on the excitement here!
The Mystique of “Needle”
During the contribution period of my Outreachy application process with GNOME, I stumbled upon a peculiar term: “needle.” It was hard to miss, especially considering the project’s focus on testing the GNOME OS using openQA. Now, what is openQA, you might wonder. In simple terms, openQA is an automated test tool that orchestrates the entire installation process of an operating system. It leverages virtual machines to replicate the process, monitor outputs, and simulate user inputs. Picture it as a virtual maestro conducting an OS installation symphony.
But how does openQA navigate the intricate dance of user interactions, from identifying and clicking a button, to selecting an item out of available options? This is where the magic of “needles” comes into play.
Linux Foundation
-
Gurmannat Sohal: A Reflection on the LFX Mentorship Program [Ed: Linux Foundation wants to make sure it has some "business model" left when it is done selling out the brand and the projects to hostile corporations; sellouts are not long-term strategy as you quickly run out of what to sell]
The opportunity to participate in the LFX Mentorship program this Fall has been inspiring and satisfying. This blog captures my three-month journey- the highs, lows, and lessons learned during this enriching experience.
What is the LFX Mentorship program?
LFX Mentorship is a program designed by the 'Linux' Foundation to provide developers, particularly those new to open source, with the skills and resources needed to contribute effectively to open-source communities. The mentees work on real projects under the guidance of experienced mentors who are maintainers and developers of specific open-source projects. The mentorship program offers a valuable learning experience, helping mentees build connections within the open-source community and gain practical knowledge in a supportive environment. The program is organised multiple times a year, and mentees have the opportunity to contribute to projects under the umbrella of the 'Linux' Foundation and other associated organisations.
