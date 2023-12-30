Reports on Outreachy and LFX Mentorship Program

Introduction:

Greetings, tech enthusiasts! Tanjuate Brunostar Achaleke here, back with the next chapter of my Outreachy adventure. If you missed my first post, catch up on the excitement here!

The Mystique of “Needle”

During the contribution period of my Outreachy application process with GNOME, I stumbled upon a peculiar term: “needle.” It was hard to miss, especially considering the project’s focus on testing the GNOME OS using openQA. Now, what is openQA, you might wonder. In simple terms, openQA is an automated test tool that orchestrates the entire installation process of an operating system. It leverages virtual machines to replicate the process, monitor outputs, and simulate user inputs. Picture it as a virtual maestro conducting an OS installation symphony.

But how does openQA navigate the intricate dance of user interactions, from identifying and clicking a button, to selecting an item out of available options? This is where the magic of “needles” comes into play.