Download Zorin OS 17 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

LinuxGizmos.com

Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399

CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board designed for academy or energy-efficient embedded applications due to its six-core ARM CPU and the Efinix Trion FPGA with customizable hardware acceleration.

AIO-3588L AI Mainboard: 8K Display Support, High RAM, and 48MP ISP

The AIO-3588L 8K AI is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series, featuring an octa-core 64-bit ARM architecture, optional up to 32GB of RAM, and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities. This SBC by T-Firefly targets applications such as cloud servers, edge computing and other industrial settings.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2023

Festive Christmas decoration with blue balls

Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Against Linux
Typical FUD
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
AMD’s Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Recieve New Support In Linux, PMC Drivers Aim Onboard SoC
The AMD Zen 5 family has been receiving various patches and support within Linux for the last few months
How to save parking location with Android Auto
Raspberry Pi Does its Best Retro PC Impression
The Raspberry Pi is a popular choice if you’re looking to put together a simple emulation box
A message from president Geoffrey Knauth: Reflecting on the origins of software freedom
In our community of free software activists, the origin is GNU
8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2023 Edition
A recap of the rollercoaster ride in 2023
Ubuntu 23.04 support ends January 25, 2024
Official support for Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ ends on January 25, 2024 — just under a month away at the time I’m writing this post
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Internet Forum Software
All of the software featured here are free and open source goodness
Debian CI: 10 years later
It was 2013, and I was on a break from work between Christmas and New Year of 2013
This Month GNU/Linux Has Hit All-Time High Across All Form Factors (Including Mobile) [original]
the "decline" for GNU/Linux was actually Android's gain
LILYGO T4-S3 board combines 2.41-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with ESP32-S3R8 microcontroller
LILYGO T4-S3 is yet another ESP32-S3 board with an integrated display
Steam Deck's custom AMD processor exposed - Van Gogh die shots reveal CPU, GPU core designs, and unused hardware
YouTuber High Yield has done a deep dive into the Steam Deck APU, and some interesting details have been uncovered
Octane Now Supports FrankenPHP Linux ARM Builds
Laravel Octane v2.2.6 was released yesterday with support for using aarch64 builds of FrankenPHP
Use Chimera OS to Turn Your PC Into a Steam Deck
Why Use Chimera OS over SteamOS?
Linux Foundation now spends only 2% of their revenue on Linux
I'm sensing a pattern here.
10 Best Modern Screenshot Apps for Linux
We review some of the best Linux screenshot apps with their strengths, helping you make an informed choice based on your desktop environment, preferences, and desired features.
Finally migrated my email to OpenBSD.Amsterdam!
moving all the things to (Free|Open)BSD
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.0.11 released
Dear fheroes2 project supporters and Heroes of Might and Magic II fans
Lawsuit Against Microsoft for Mass-scale Plagiarism (Disguised as 'Innovation')
it's not "AI", it is plagiarism
Microsoft Layoffs Next Month Likely
penned by Microsofter
statCounter: GNU/Linux Share More Than Trebled in South Africa This Year (From 1.7% to 5.5% in Less Than 12 Months) [original]
the home of "Ubuntu"
8 Best Android smartwatches: From Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Google Pixel, check them all
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The North American Perspective [original]
Not too shabby
GNU/Linux Rises to All-Time High in South America This Month, Based on Data From statCounter [original]
belated Christmas present?
Nobara 39 Officially Released
Happy Holidays!
The System76 Guide to Gaming on Pop!_OS
Gaming on Linux is easier now than ever before
Understanding the Realm of ROS, Harnessing Gazebo, and Pioneering the Simulation of Intelligent Machines
choosing the right operating system is paramount to the success of any project
General Resolution: Statement about the EU Legislation "Cyber Resilience Act and Product Liability Directive"
The European Union is currently preparing a regulation "on horizontal cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements" known as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
What comes after open source? Bruce Perens is working on it
Bruce Perens, one of the founders of the Open Source movement, is ready for what comes next: the Post-Open Source movement.
Postgres pioneer promises to upend the database once more
Turing Award winner whose research and startups broke ground for five decades, tells The Reg he has more up his sleeve
GNU/Linux Saw Its Biggest Global Boost This Month, Rising 0.6% in a Month Based on statCounter [original]
This is unprecedented
Battery running low on Android? Three little-known buttons to help ‘maintain 100% power’ for longer
RISC-V Grows With Qualcomm (and Others, in China Also)
new report and some older ones
PostgreSQL: pgtt v3.1, PGSpider 4.0.0, GridDB FDW 2.3.0, DynamoDB FDW 1.3.0
4 new postgres-related releases
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
8 Exciting Open Source Apps Linux Users Loved Exploring in 2023
The best underrated apps that we discovered in 2023
PostgreSQL: Parquet S3 FDW 1.1.0 released
This release can work with PostgreSQL 13, 14, 15 and 16
The Life and Death of Open Source Companies
About Prusa and more
Fedora 40 Plans to Merge /usr/bin and /usr/sbin Directories
Learn about the Fedora 40 change proposal, which plans to merge the /usr/bin and /usr/sbin directories together.
Does Wayland really break everything?
I’ve written some other posts on Wayland recently, and it’s time for another one
4 Best Free and Open Source Console BitTorrent Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Tagged PDF funsies
PDF was originally designed as a file format for pixel perfect layout of graphics on every conceivable device
Free software in education and free software education
Free software is vital for education, and free software education is vital for a free society
