today's howtos
Mailing list ARChives ☛ Re: self-hosted man.openbsd.org script?
Manual pages are not restricted to a specific output format.
THE traditional output format, as far as such a thing exists, is black markings on dead trees. That output format later evolved into PostScript format and still later into PDF format. Let's call all these output modes "typeset output".
Another very old output format is video terminal (CRT) output. That's still used a lot, though mostly via virtual terminals nowadays rather than on CRTs. But all that is clearly younger than typeset output mode.
Ben Visness ☛ I made JSX for Lua (because I hate static sites)
What’s saddest to me is that when people do want that dynamism (and they often do), they end up doing it with JavaScript, making their pages heavier and slower. Then to compensate for this, they’ll add some kind of “serverless” backend, server-side rendering + hydration, and a pile of extra complexity. Instead of just doing a little server-side code, they’re wasting people’s CPU time and their own money.
I don’t miss PHP, of course. But I do miss the workflow. For my own personal site, I don’t want to worry about a “backend” and “frontend”—I just want to send some HTML and JavaScript to the browser. I want a “deployment” to be as simple as copying a new batch of files to my server, but I want to be able to do interesting logic in those files too.
I want a dynamic site, not a static one.
Undeadly ☛ Call For Testing: Add TSO support for em(4)
If you have matching hardware and run current, please fetch the message with the diff and report back!
Alex Ellis ☛ Booting the Raspberry Pi 5 from NVMe
Here's my workflow for setting up the Raspberry Pi 5 to boot from NVMe for headless use. I'll also give my thoughts on the initial generation of PCIe breakout boards and some experiences trying to get the Google Coral Edge TPU ML accelerator to work.
University of Toronto ☛ The various phases of Prometheus Blackbox's HTTP probe
Prometheus's Blackbox exporter (Blackbox) is the Prometheus component that you usually use to make external checks on services, such as whether a HTTP URL is responding the way it should. Blackbox's various ways of checking things are called probes (or probers), and they can report various sorts of metrics; for instance, any Blackbox check involving TLS will provide you with some TLS expiry metrics. One of the HTTP metrics that Blackbox provides is probe_http_duration_seconds, which reports on how long various phases of an HTTP (or HTTPS) check took to complete. However, Blackbox doesn't currently document what those phases are or what they cover, and for reasons beyond the scope of this entry I recently looked them up in the source code, cross referenced to the underlying tracing code in net/http/httptrace.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the Hostname on Fedora 39. Fedora, like many GNU/Linux distributions, recognizes three types of hostnames: static, transient, and pretty. The static hostname, often referred to as the kernel hostname, is the system’s primary hostname stored in the /etc/hostname file.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on openSUSE. ImageMagick is a powerful, open-source software suite that allows users to create, edit, and compose bitmap images. It can read, convert, and write images in a variety of formats, including DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PDF, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, and TIFF.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on Debian 12. Elasticsearch, a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine, has become a cornerstone in the realm of data analysis and search operations.
Own HowTo ☛ How to restart Ubuntu via terminal
In this tutorial, you will learn how to reboot Ubuntu by using the terminal.
For example, rebooting is needed when you install a new desktop environment or kernel in Ubuntu, in order for changes to take effect.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Kotlin Programming language in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install kotlin programming language in Ubuntu 22.04.
To be able to build and run an app written in kotlin, you must have kotlin installed in your machine.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install RainLoop on Debian 12
RainLoop is an open-source web-based email client that allows users to access their email accounts through a web browser.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Redis on AlmaLinux 9, 8
This guide will cover how to install Redis on AlmaLinux 9 and 8, utilizing the command line terminal. We’ll explore two methods: using AlmaLinux’s default RPM and Redis from Remi’s RPM Repository for the latest version, accommodating multiple active or security support versions.