What’s saddest to me is that when people do want that dynamism (and they often do), they end up doing it with JavaScript, making their pages heavier and slower. Then to compensate for this, they’ll add some kind of “serverless” backend, server-side rendering + hydration, and a pile of extra complexity. Instead of just doing a little server-side code, they’re wasting people’s CPU time and their own money.

I don’t miss PHP, of course. But I do miss the workflow. For my own personal site, I don’t want to worry about a “backend” and “frontend”—I just want to send some HTML and JavaScript to the browser. I want a “deployment” to be as simple as copying a new batch of files to my server, but I want to be able to do interesting logic in those files too.

I want a dynamic site, not a static one.