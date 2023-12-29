Ubuntu 23.04 support ends January 25, 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2023



Still using Ubuntu 23.04? You should upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10. This will ensure you continue to receive security patches, critical bug fixes, and important updates to select software from Canonical.

Since you’re able to upgrade directly —no need to download an ISO and wipe your current system— there’s no real reason not to upgrade (unless you lack internet, I guess).

Ubuntu upgrades are speedy (<15 mins on a decent connection) and don’t interrupt you that much; just upgrade, wait, reboot when told, and it’s done. PPAs and 3rd-party repos are disabled during upgrade though, so remember to re-enable those after (if needed).

