11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Internet Forum Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2023



Messages are typically stored in a relational database such as MySQL, or PostgreSQL.

There is a good range of forum software that is released under an open source license. You may have heard of phpBB, one of the oldest and finest open source forum software. But there’s lots of good alternatives. Which is the best suited forum software largely depends on your requirements. For example, if you need a good Rails forum software, look no further than Discourse or Thredded. Alternatively, if you’re committed to WordPress, it may make sense to use bbPress.

The chart below captures our recommendations. All of the software featured here are free and open source goodness.

