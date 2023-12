SMPlayer 23.12 Fixed MPV 0.37, Ubuntu 23.10 & New OpenSubtitles API

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2023



SMPlayer media player released version 23.12 few days ago, with important bug-fixes and new Hey Hi (AI) The new released fixed the compatibility issues when using MPV 0.37 as backend. They include video playback can not be resumed from pause, as well as the issue getting the audio and video codec on mpv 0.37.

Read on