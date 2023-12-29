Pro-Palestinian hackers say they breached dozens of Israeli entities amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which has also extended into cyberspace.

A group calling itself Cyber Toufan said it launched an operation against Israel at the end of November, promising to publish leaked information from hacked websites every day throughout the month.

Earlier this week, the group said on its Telegram channel that it had “fulfilled its promise” and released stolen data from 60 sites. Cybersecurity researchers said that in many cases, the data appears to be real.

The list included not only Israeli companies but also foreign firms doing business with the country such as SpaceX, Toyota and IKEA.