Wishing For Software Freedom in 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2023,

updated Dec 29, 2023



LAST year (2022) mass layoffs had begun and in 2023 this accelerated further (40% surge in "tech", with management too affected).

Free software continues despite all this. It does not rely only on staff in companies like Red Hat (which had layoffs this year). The same cannot be said about Windows and other Microsoft software. They're fatigued and unable to keep up. The debt has soared. They shut things down every month if not every week.

In 2024 one can hope for Software Freedom across the board. Liberation from monopolies will only be possible if we learn to reject proprietary software. Spying too would be reduced, curtailing a growing wave of assaults on civil liberties. █