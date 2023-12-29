4 Ways to Follow Tux Machines

LAST time we wrote this kind of post was years ago, predating the site going static (as in, far faster, pages are computed or rebuilt 'offline').

With the new site, one way to keep abreast of GNU/Linux and tech news is to go to the front page, relying on the Web browser highlighting already-visited links.

An alternative (probably better) way is to rely on RSS feeds, which can sort out read/unread status. They do many other things, as RSS readers have loads of additional features.

For those who value speed and simplicity we have a Gemini capsule with a corresponding RSS/Atom/XML feed. Some Gemini clients can subscribe to the capsule that way.

Finally, we also have a text-only bulletin form which gets updated every day. Those bulletins can also be retrieved from the command line using a utility like curl or wget . We started this in November. To see what that means run: curl http://news.tuxmachines.org/txt-archives/tuxmachines-2023-12-27.txt (in the command line)

Or for latest day visit http://news.tuxmachines.org/txt/ █